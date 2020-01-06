Global  

Now it's our turn': Here's how '83 star Ranveer Singh wished legend Kapil Dev on his birthday

DNA Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
With an uncanny young Kapil Dev look, Ranveer Singh, the reel life captain wished the real-life legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on his birthday today.
Ranveer to Kapil Dev: Now its our turn to make you proud with '83'

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh wished Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday on Monday and said that now its the actor's turn to make the...
Sify Also reported by •DNA

Kapil feels '83 will have locker room stories

Ranveer Singh's ’83 is the biopic on the life of cricket legend Kapil Dev. It will see Ranveer take up the mantle and recreate Team India’s historic win at...
IndiaTimes

