Patti Smith Pens A Poem For Greta Thunberg's Birthday

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )





*Patti Smith* has penned a poem for *Greta Thunberg's* birthday.



The Swedish climate change activist turned 17 on January 3rd, and celebrated by resuming her strike outside the Swedish parliament.



Patti Smith was struck by her dedication, and shared a poem on Instagram praising the teen's resolve.



She wrote: "This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral..."



Check out the poem in full below.





View this post on Instagram



This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral. The Earth knows its kind, just as all deities, just as animals and the healing spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stood today, as every Friday, refusing to be neutral.



A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith) on



Jan 3, 2020 at 5:54am PST





Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

She hails the climate change activist...*Patti Smith* has penned a poem for *Greta Thunberg's* birthday.The Swedish climate change activist turned 17 on January 3rd, and celebrated by resuming her strike outside the Swedish parliament.Patti Smith was struck by her dedication, and shared a poem on Instagram praising the teen's resolve.She wrote: "This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral..."Check out the poem in full below.View this post on InstagramThis is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral. The Earth knows its kind, just as all deities, just as animals and the healing spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stood today, as every Friday, refusing to be neutral.A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith) onJan 3, 2020 at 5:54am PSTJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

