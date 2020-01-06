Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Patti Smith Pens A Poem For Greta Thunberg's Birthday

Clash Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
She hails the climate change activist...

*Patti Smith* has penned a poem for *Greta Thunberg's* birthday.

The Swedish climate change activist turned 17 on January 3rd, and celebrated by resuming her strike outside the Swedish parliament.

Patti Smith was struck by her dedication, and shared a poem on Instagram praising the teen's resolve.

She wrote: "This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral..."

Check out the poem in full below.


View this post on Instagram

This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral. The Earth knows its kind, just as all deities, just as animals and the healing spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stood today, as every Friday, refusing to be neutral.

A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith) on

Jan 3, 2020 at 5:54am PST


Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Patti Smith Pens Earth-Conscious Poem for Greta Thunberg's 17th Birthday

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is too busy trying to save the planet to ask for anything else for her 17th birthday Friday (Jan. 3...
Billboard.com

Patti Smith Pens Poem to Honor Greta Thunberg on Her 17th Birthday

The 'Because the Night' hitmaker celebrates the young environmental activist who marks her 17th birthday by leading a school strike in her native country of...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

MartinBruny

Martin Bruny #PattiSmith Pens A Poem For #GretaThunberg's Birthday https://t.co/J8MMcmnPd5 10 hours ago

chihumanities

Chicago Humanities This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral...… https://t.co/b6AHsnS6Kj 2 days ago

Maryana29983592

Maryana Torgowa RT @hotpress: Patti Smith has penned @GretaThunberg a sincere and solemn poem for her birthday https://t.co/VAWU2zXqPz 2 days ago

greaney_michael

Michael Greaney Patti Smith pens Greta Thunberg a poem for her birthday https://t.co/KaVyK1gRYe via @hotpress 2 days ago

hotpress

Hot Press Patti Smith has penned @GretaThunberg a sincere and solemn poem for her birthday https://t.co/VAWU2zXqPz 2 days ago

exBrusda

brusda RT @ClashMagazine: Patti Smith wrote a poem to celebrate Greta Thunberg's 17th birthday... https://t.co/KTQETCbWaQ https://t.co/7hXnY3nisC 3 days ago

psychotronique

Psychotronique Patti Smith Pens A Poem For Greta Thunberg On Her 17th Birthday https://t.co/JIwrecldiC #doux 4 days ago

Skyhousemusic

Skyhousemusic Patti Smith Pens Earth-Conscious Poem for Greta Thunberg's 17th Birthday https://t.co/WU8SGJQGu1 via @billboard 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.