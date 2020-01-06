Global  

Alia condemns violence on students in JNU

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The nation has been condemning the attack on students and teachers on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus by masked miscreants. Pictures and videos from the violence have gone viral on the internet and Bollywood has been strongly condemning the attacks. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to react to the shocking incidents and questioned, “Everyday is disturbing! What is going on???” In a series of Instagram stories the actress further expressed her angst.
