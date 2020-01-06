Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: Lil Uzi Vert Teases ETERNAL ATAKE, French Montana Ruins POWER, Faith Evans Big Mad At Lifetime

SOHH Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Watch: Lil Uzi Vert Teases ETERNAL ATAKE, French Montana Ruins POWER, Faith Evans Big Mad At LifetimeThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Lil Uzi Vert teasing new music, French Montana ruining “Power” for fans, Faith Evans getting big mad at Lifetime and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!

The post Watch: Lil Uzi Vert Teases ETERNAL ATAKE, French Montana Ruins POWER, Faith Evans Big Mad At Lifetime appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: French Montana Leaks

French Montana Leaks "Power" Clip Amid 50 Cent Feud 01:19

 The online battle between French Montana and 50 Cent has claimed a new victim: people trying to avoid Power spoilers. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Faith Evans Explains Why She Disagrees With Direction of Notorious B.I.G. Documentary [Video]Faith Evans Explains Why She Disagrees With Direction of Notorious B.I.G. Documentary

Faith Evans talks marriage to Notorious B.I.G., his unsolved murder, and her new husband to music producer Stevie J.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:54Published

Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020 [Video]Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020

Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020. The countdown to Coachella 2020 is finally here and the complete lineup has been released for the two weekend festival. . As previously rumored, Frank..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Uzi Vert’s New FUTSAL SHUFFLE 2020 Video Is A Non-Stop, Energetic Dancing Masterpiece

Lil Uzi Vert’s New FUTSAL SHUFFLE 2020 Video Is A Non-Stop, Energetic Dancing MasterpiecePhiladelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert didn’t make fans wait too long for a much-needed “Fustal Shuffle 2020” video. The hip-hop star came through in a big way...
SOHH

Lil Uzi Vert Drops Dance-Heavy 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' Video

Lil Uzi Vert closed out 2019 with a new dance for everyone to learn with "Futsal Shuffle 2020." After a few weeks of getting the...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.