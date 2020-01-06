rhotwire Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran’s ‘Allowed’ to ‘Blow Up Our People’ #SmartNews https://t.co/RLuJxU9cCx 18 seconds ago Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran's 'Allowed' to 'Blow Up Our People' https://t.co/eh4wICq5Ri 6 minutes ago Paul Repo RT @DeanObeidallah: You know who else blew up cultural sites? ISIS and the world condemned them for it. Need to apply one standard-blowing… 29 minutes ago Barb H-S RT @DeanObeidallah: You know who else blew up cultural sites? ISIS and the world condemned for it. Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian C… 58 minutes ago