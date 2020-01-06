Global  

Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran’s ‘Allowed’ to ‘Blow Up Our People’

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* reaffirmed his threat to attack Iranian cultural sites as he spoke to reporters during his return flight from Florida to Washington D.C.
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website [Video]Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high..

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites [Video]Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a &quot;major retaliation&quot; if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the..

Trump stands by threat on Iranian cultural sites, warns of 'major retaliation'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning of a "major retaliation" if Iran strikes back for the...
Reuters

The disturbing history behind Trump’s threat to target Iranian cultural sites

Trump threatened a way of waging war that has drawn growing outrage in recent decades, critics argued Monday.
Seattle Times


rhotwire

rhotwire Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran’s ‘Allowed’ to ‘Blow Up Our People’ #SmartNews https://t.co/RLuJxU9cCx 18 seconds ago

KenMeyer91

Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran's 'Allowed' to 'Blow Up Our People' https://t.co/eh4wICq5Ri 6 minutes ago

PaulRepo

Paul Repo RT @DeanObeidallah: You know who else blew up cultural sites? ISIS and the world condemned them for it. Need to apply one standard-blowing… 29 minutes ago

mtmamallama

Barb H-S RT @DeanObeidallah: You know who else blew up cultural sites? ISIS and the world condemned for it. Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian C… 58 minutes ago

