Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Keep the Party Going After Golden Globes 2020!

Monday, 6 January 2020
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn kept the night going after the 2020 Golden Globes! The pair were seen hopping in their ride after attending one of the 2020 Golden Globes after parties together on Sunday night (January 5) in Los Angeles. The pair were seen mingling with the women of Haim – Este Haim, Danielle [...]
News video: Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Highlights.

 The Golden Globe Awards always kicks of Award Season in style and as always, this year is no different as we saw some bold trends.

