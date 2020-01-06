'New Mutants' Trailer Debuts, Reveals More Details About the Marvel Movie - Watch Now!
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The trailer for The New Mutants is here! The Marvel movie is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to [...]
Release Date: April 3, 2020
