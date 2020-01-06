Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'New Mutants' Trailer Debuts, Reveals More Details About the Marvel Movie - Watch Now!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The trailer for The New Mutants is here! The Marvel movie is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: The New Mutants - Official Trailer

The New Mutants - Official Trailer 02:22

 Check out the official trailer for the X-Men movie The New Mutants starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga! Release Date: April 3, 2020 The New Mutants is a horror movie in the superhero genre, based on the Marvel Comics team of the same...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer [Video]Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Antonio Banderas, Charlie Heaton and more star in this new trailer for 'The New Mutants'. Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:28Published

Top 10 Bleach Bankai [Video]Top 10 Bleach Bankai

Top 10 Bleach Bankai

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Brings Horror to the X-Men Universe

The ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Brings Horror to the X-Men UniversePhoto: Screenshot via YouTube/20th Century Fox It feels right that New Mutants, a teenage horror take on superhero movies, effectively died and left fans...
geek.com

New Mutants trailer teases Josh Boone’s vision for a horror-filled X-Men come to life

New Mutants trailer teases Josh Boone’s vision for a horror-filled X-Men come to lifeAfter years of existing in a void of film purgatory, 20th Century Fox’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants is finally gearing up to be released. The newest...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: The brand new trailer for "The New Mutants" has just debuted and revealed a lot more information about the movie! Watch here… 49 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Debuts ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Debuts, Reveals More Details About the Marvel Movie – Watch Now! https://t.co/g0OJ… 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Debuts ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Debuts, Reveals More Details About the Marvel Movie – Watch Now! https://t.co/g0OJdoyerG 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The brand new trailer for "The New Mutants" has just debuted and revealed a lot more information about the movie! W… https://t.co/eom2Add4qs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.