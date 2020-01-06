Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chris Evans Helps Scarlett Johansson with Her Dress During Off-Camera Golden Globes 2020 Moment

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Chris Evans was a real-life superhero for his longtime friend and frequent co-star Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 38-year-old actor helped Scarlett maneuver with her dress’ long train while they were on stage together, though the moment wasn’t [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Harper's Bazaar - Published < > Embed
News video: The 10 best dressed from the 2020 Golden Globes

The 10 best dressed from the 2020 Golden Globes 03:00

 The 10 best dressed from the 2020 Golden Globes

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Receives Carol Burnett Award [Video]Ellen DeGeneres Receives Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. 61-year-old DeGeneres was the second person to receive the award named after the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award [Video]Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Hanks was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The award honors and celebrates his iconic 30-year movie career. Reuters reports that 63-year-old Hanks was..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson Switches It Up at Netflix's Golden Globes After Party with Colin Jost!

Scarlett Johansson is glowing while attending the Netflix after party following the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The...
Just Jared

Chris Evans & Brother Scott Suit Up for Golden Globes 2020

Chris Evans and his brother Scott are two very dapper dudes at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The brothers posed for photos as they arrived at the awards show on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Dany_Neira

YO RT @JustJared: Chris Evans was a real-life superhero for Scarlett Johansson when she needed help with her dress at the #GoldenGlobes! https… 21 minutes ago

rdjnews_bot

RDJ News bot 【JustJared】 Chris Evans Helps Scarlett Johansson with Her Dress During Off-Camera Golden Globes 2020 Moment https://t.co/jngizdeiQs 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.