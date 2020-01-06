Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes

E! Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Red carpet fashion is finally back! Last night, at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, there was plenty to celebrate, such as Brad Pitt's win for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Golden Globes Kick Off Award Season Sunday, Road Closures Start Friday

Golden Globes Kick Off Award Season Sunday, Road Closures Start Friday 01:29

 The Golden Globe Awards are not until Sunday, but road closures near the Beverly Hilton are set to begin Friday night and will last until Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published

Ansel Elgort walks the red carpet in eyeshadow and nail polish [Video]Ansel Elgort walks the red carpet in eyeshadow and nail polish

Ansel Elgort’s Golden Globes look is facing some serious backlash

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Fleabag' star to auction Golden Globes suit for fire relief

Fashion for good shines on the red carpet, as massive sleeves dominate the trends.
The Age Also reported by •SifyJust Jared

Orlando Bloom & Jon Hamm Look Handsome at Amazon's Golden Globes After-Party

Orlando Bloom and Jon Hamm are enjoying a night out after the 2020 Golden Globes! The actors both stepped out for Amazon Studios’ Golden Globe After Party at...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EOnlineStyle

E! Style Feel like your fave celeb deserves best dressed? Cast your vote now! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/NDC7xUMOLw 4 minutes ago

Nemex_101

Chinemerem Nnawuihe RT @enews: Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes https://t.co/I1mq4o4Cyo 2 hours ago

enews

E! News Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes https://t.co/I1mq4o4Cyo 2 hours ago

CelebrityNewsCo

Celebrity News Co Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes https://t.co/rngWz7pVxv 3 hours ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes https://t.co/zWo3ChCbkd https://t.co/xE6yOa6rzS 4 hours ago

theatre_weekly

Theatre Weekly The Son @TheSonWestEnd which ran at The Duke of York’s Theatre last year has been nominated for Best New Play… https://t.co/pUKF8cIzMO 2 days ago

NihilusShadow

Thomas RT @CancelledSciFi: #StarTrekDS9 is currently leading in our Best Trek Series poll with #StarTrekTOS a distant third. Be sure to cast your… 4 days ago

CancelledSciFi

CancelledSciFi #StarTrekDS9 is currently leading in our Best Trek Series poll with #StarTrekTOS a distant third. Be sure to cast… https://t.co/YyPKuvhM4G 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.