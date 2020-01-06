Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Phoenix Responsible for Golden Globes 2020 Serving Entirely Vegan Meal

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Animal-rights activist Moby revealed that Joaquin Phoenix is mostly responsible for the 2020 Golden Globes deciding to serve a completely vegan meal at the show. “Joaquin and [his partner, actress] Rooney Mara sort of organized that. In the vegan mafia, Joaquin and I have known each other for decades — and I don’t know if [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen B Slammed For Her Reaction At Joaquin Pheonix' Win At The Golden Globes

Queen B Slammed For Her Reaction At Joaquin Pheonix' Win At The Golden Globes 01:00

 Queen B Slammed For Her Reaction At Joaquin Pheonix' Win At The Golden Globes

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix not in competition [Video]Joaquin Phoenix not in competition

Joaquin Phoenix insisted there was "no competition" between himself and his fellow actors as he picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe on Sunday (06.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Talks Best Actor Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Golden Globes 2020

Phoenix won his second career Golden Globe for his title role in 'Joker.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix makes awkward Golden Globes press appearance after winning Best Actor: 'They f***ing tricked me'

Actor is notoriously reluctant when it comes to speaking to the press
Independent

Joaquin Phoenix excited by plant-based Golden Globes menu


ContactMusic


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Joaquin Phoenix Responsible for Golden Globes 2020 Serving Entirely Vegan Meal https://t.co/GSfLvx35Gt #Gossip 20 minutes ago

mario2010m

Miguel Matos Joaquin Phoenix Responsible for Golden Globes 2020 Serving Entirely Vegan Meal https://t.co/ghrUl3kdQw via @JustJared 24 minutes ago

SofiBorbon

Sofia RT @JustJared: Joaquin Phoenix was responsible for a major change that happened at the Golden Globes last night: https://t.co/Gqmba7RzVM 46 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Joaquin Phoenix was responsible for a major change that happened at the Golden Globes last night: https://t.co/Gqmba7RzVM 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.