Josie Totah Lands Lead in 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The Saved By the Bell reboot has found one of its stars in Josie Totah! The 18-year-old actress will star as “Lexi, a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students,” THR reports. The show will follow what happens when “California Gov. [...] 👓 View full article

