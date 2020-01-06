Global  

Josie Totah Lands Lead in 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Saved By the Bell reboot has found one of its stars in Josie Totah! The 18-year-old actress will star as “Lexi, a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students,” THR reports. The show will follow what happens when “California Gov. [...]
Josie Totah Is the New Saved By the Bell Star

There's a new queen bee at Bayside High. E! News can confirm Josie Totah will star in the new Saved By the Bell coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service...
E! Online


