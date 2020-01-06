Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dr. Michael Baden: Jeffrey Epstein Injuries ‘More Indicative of Homicidal Strangulation’ Than Suicide

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Dr. Michael Baden reiterated his claims that the evidence presented in Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy suggested homicidal strangulation than a suicidal one. Epstein is the child sex trafficker who had friendly relationships with many high-powered individuals across the political spectrum (including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.) Epstein died while in custody in a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Another Woman Accuses Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse [Video]Another Woman Accuses Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse

Another woman has come forward to accuse Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published

Two More Women Join Lawsuit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate [Video]Two More Women Join Lawsuit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

The two women say they were minors when they were sexually abused by Epstein and others.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein's Gruesome Autopsy Photos, More Suicide Questions Raised

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy has revealed how he may have killed himself in his jail cell, as photos show nooses fashioned from orange bedsheets ... and the bloody...
TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS News

Inside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's cell and autopsy

Inside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's cell and autopsyWarning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers. It's been almost six months since disgraced billionaire and convicted sex...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SallyRMelb

SR Passes It On RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🔥Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden observed Jeffrey #Epstein’s autopsy: “The forensic evidence released so far, inc… 14 seconds ago

lumidek

Luboš Motl RT @60Minutes: “I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging.” Dr. Michael Baden lays out the forensic reasons why h… 18 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.