Dr. Michael Baden: Jeffrey Epstein Injuries ‘More Indicative of Homicidal Strangulation’ Than Suicide
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Dr. Michael Baden reiterated his claims that the evidence presented in Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy suggested homicidal strangulation than a suicidal one. Epstein is the child sex trafficker who had friendly relationships with many high-powered individuals across the political spectrum (including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.) Epstein died while in custody in a […]