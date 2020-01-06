Raj Babbar recalls memories with late Om Puri on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor and MP Raj Babbar on Monday remembered Om Puri on the occasion on his third death anniversary.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Billie Lourd Remembers Grandma Debbie Reynolds on 3-Year Anniversary of Her Death Billie Lourd is remembering her late grandma Debbie Reynolds. The 27-year-old American Horror Story actress took to Instagram on Saturday (December 28) to honor...

Just Jared 1 week ago





Tweets about this