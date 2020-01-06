Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stormzy Drops Wiley Diss 'Disappointed'

Clash Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Stormzy Drops Wiley Diss 'Disappointed'He's not holding back...

*Stormzy* has dropped his *Wiley* diss track 'Disappointed'.

Wiley took aim at the Croydon rapper after his Ed Sheeran team up, throwing social media barbs.

Stormzy finally bit over New Year's, leading to a Twitter based sparring match.

Wiley fired off a send, spitting over a hard grime production.

Stormzy isn't taking it lying down, posting new song 'Disappointed' - or 'Dinosaur' as he labels it on Twitter.

Big Mike spits: "Wiley's a prick, he talks shit and then he sobers up and begs it..."

Later he warns: "Old man's got a death wish..."

Putting it simple and plain, Stormzy labels Wiley a "crackhead cunt" before ending the track with: "Yo Wiley man, I'm so disappointed..."

Check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wiley and Stormzy locked in Twitter feud [Video]Wiley and Stormzy locked in Twitter feud

Wiley and Stormzy are beefing on Twitter after the former refuted the latter's claim that he prevented Jay Z rapping on an Ed Sheeran song.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stormzy and Wiley's feud escalates after 'drunk uncle' comment

Stormzy and Wiley's feud escalates after 'drunk uncle' commentThe pair became embroiled in a Twitter spat this week after Wiley, 40, criticised Stormzy, 26, for working with Ed Sheeran
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wr_ghty

. @WileyUK drops a grime diss on a grime beat but goes pretty easy on Stormzy. Stormzy replies with a Pop tune and go… https://t.co/Khi3yoihot 2 hours ago

realvideoblogg

Videoblogg @stormzy drops Wiley diss track in response to @WileyUK Who’s coming out on top? Will there be round 2? #grime… https://t.co/NlkhvGO0Bb 2 hours ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH "Wiley's a prick, he talks***and then he sobers up and begs it..." Stormzy unleashed - 2020 is getting off to a… https://t.co/i0d82z2i5H 2 hours ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH OOOOOOOFT! Stormzy lays the smackdown on Wiley with 'Disappointed' - it's one nil to Big Mike at this point...… https://t.co/lj3gQJWHdo 2 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Stormzy Drops Diss Track In Response To Wiley’s Song Which Named Maya Jama https://t.co/t4kMkdQBgz 2 hours ago

melodymoon222

Melody Moon Wiley drops Stormzy diss track and we need more popcorn https://t.co/r3eiuFljIG via @MetroUK 3 hours ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Stormzy Drops Diss Track In Response To Wiley’s Song Which Named Maya Jama https://t.co/U67l0fmNGA https://t.co/EEaWLq6LIO 4 hours ago

JayJay_LFC_YNWA

Jay RT @CapitalXTRA: Stormzy drops Wiley diss track 😳 https://t.co/HPhMqHV1w9 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.