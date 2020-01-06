Stormzy Drops Wiley Diss 'Disappointed' Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

He's not holding back...



*Stormzy* has dropped his *Wiley* diss track 'Disappointed'.



Wiley took aim at the Croydon rapper after his Ed Sheeran team up, throwing social media barbs.



Stormzy finally bit over New Year's, leading to a Twitter based sparring match.



Wiley fired off a send, spitting over a hard grime production.



Stormzy isn't taking it lying down, posting new song 'Disappointed' - or 'Dinosaur' as he labels it on Twitter.



Big Mike spits: "Wiley's a prick, he talks shit and then he sobers up and begs it..."



Later he warns: "Old man's got a death wish..."



Putting it simple and plain, Stormzy labels Wiley a "crackhead cunt" before ending the track with: "Yo Wiley man, I'm so disappointed..."



Check it out now.



