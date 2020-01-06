Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Goes Viral After Golden Globes 2020 for Video Using Fake Accent

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tom Hanks‘ son Chet Hanks went viral during and after the 2020 Golden Globes after he posted a video of himself showing off his patois. He does not normally have an accent. The 29-year-old aspiring rapper-turned-actor uploaded the video to Instagram and it quickly got the attention of many. “why is Tom Hanks’ son Chet [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award 00:34

 Tom Hanks was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The award honors and celebrates his iconic 30-year movie career. Reuters reports that 63-year-old Hanks was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the award show. Hanks was also nominated for best...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes [Video]Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes

The 31-year-old star is the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress in the musical or comedy film for her role in “The Farewell.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

These films, shows, artists won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]These films, shows, artists won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

BRB, crying over Tom Hanks' speech.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Reacts to the Internet's Confusion With His Accent

Tom Hanks isn't the only family member making news at the 2020 Golden Globes. On Sunday evening, Chet Hanks got the Internet talking when footage circulated of...
E! Online

Tom Hanks, Akwafina, others shine at the 77th Golden Globes Award

The 77th annual Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night with comedian Ricky Gervais hosting for his fifth time. The post Tom Hanks, Akwafina, others shine at...
Premium Times Nigeria


Tweets about this

FAYAFEL

bled renard RT @NME: Tom Hanks' rapper son Chet goes viral and confuses internet for speaking in Jamaican patois at Golden Globes https://t.co/Sk3IWUbX… 1 hour ago

anothernovelty

&rew Wait, what? "Tom Hanks’ rapper son Chet goes viral and confuses internet for speaking in Jamaican patois at Golden… https://t.co/s0NaeK6ml7 2 hours ago

justshwn

justshwn RT @JustJared: Tom Hanks' son Chet is going viral for the video he uploaded during the 2020 #GoldenGlobes: https://t.co/vhBPDe5W9w 2 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Tom Hanks' Son Chet Goes Viral After Golden Globes 2020 for Video Using Fake Accent https://t.co/DEo40BsLs4 di @JustJared 2 hours ago

NME

NME Tom Hanks' rapper son Chet goes viral and confuses internet for speaking in Jamaican patois at Golden Globes https://t.co/Sk3IWUbXf5 2 hours ago

GypsetSerafini

GypsetSerafini Fake Accent, or Cultural Appropriation? Will Social Justice Warriors, accept or reject this type of behavior?… https://t.co/oLdrrwhDFA 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Tom Hanks' son Chet is going viral for the video he uploaded during the 2020 #GoldenGlobes: https://t.co/vhBPDe5W9w 2 hours ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Tom Hanks’ reaction to Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue goes viral https://t.co/0XHrN1PdbY https://t.co/BBLGGvGufQ 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.