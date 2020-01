Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Troian Bellisario and her husband Patrick J. Adams attended several 2020 Golden Globes parties on Sunday (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif, and she revealed that she wore a very special dress to the events! “Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020,” Troian posted on her Instagram account. Troian [...] 👓 View full article