George Lopez says comment about killing Trump for Iran was a 'joke' after online backlash

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Comedian George Lopez is catching backlash after commenting on an Instagram post in which he joked that he’d kill President Trump to collect an alleged bounty from Iran. 
US-Iran tension escalates, Trump threatens to attack 52 targets in Iran|Oneindia News

US-Iran tension escalates, Trump threatens to attack 52 targets in Iran|Oneindia News

 US-IRAN TENSION ESCALATES, TRUMP THREATENS TO STRIKE, AFTER QASEM SOLEIMANI'S KILLING, US FEARS BACKLASH, TWO MISSILES HIT THE GREEN ZONE NEAR US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD, IRAN'S GEN QASEM SOLEIMANI KILLED IN US AIR STRIKE IN BAGHDAD, IRAN UNVEILS RED FLAG AT MOSQUE WARNING OF SEVERE BATTLE

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Trump Walks Back Comment About Iran Protesters

President Trump walked back his comment about protesters in Iran.

Targeting Iran's cultural sites is war crime: People react to Trump

US President Donald Trump's new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has provoked backlash, with many calling it a...
WorldNews

Iraq wants foreign troops out after Qassem Soleimani's death; Trump threatens sanctions

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for the US and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the US killing of a top Iranian general, and...
WorldNews

