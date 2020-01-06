Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: Writing Him Off as a ‘Rich Guy’ Would Be ‘One of the Greatest Injustices’

Stephen Jennings Judge Judy endorses Mike Bloomberg on 'The View': ‘Greatest country’ needs ‘greatest president’… https://t.co/9hgFhZqCoQ 24 minutes ago Grabien VIDEO - Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: Writing Him Off as a ‘Rich Guy’ Would Be ‘One of the… https://t.co/PQjAyc2jF9 1 hour ago @poetgrrl Surprised that Meghan did not interrupt her 20 times.... Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: W… https://t.co/LWcfRmuhZ0 2 hours ago Marylou Culkar RT @Mediaite: Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: Writing Him Off as a 'Rich Guy' Would Be 'One of the Greatest Injustic… 3 hours ago ENM News Judy Sheindlin appeared on The View Monday morning and decidedly went all-in on the presidential campaign of former… https://t.co/piAS83Gi08 3 hours ago Mediaite Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: Writing Him Off as a 'Rich Guy' Would Be 'One of the Greates… https://t.co/q7kenTco4i 3 hours ago Constantin Cotzias Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: Writing Him Off as a 'Rich Guy' Would Be 'One of the Greates… https://t.co/h17oorPX4a 3 hours ago dennis zellaha Judge Judy will join Bloomberg on trail! Yup, she's not all she seems to be. Just mention the word "gun" on her TV… https://t.co/FBvotTm0Wo 3 hours ago