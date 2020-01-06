Global  

Judge Judy Goes All In for Bloomberg 2020 on The View: Writing Him Off as a ‘Rich Guy’ Would Be ‘One of the Greatest Injustices’

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Judy Sheindlin appeared on The View Monday morning and decidedly went all-in on the presidential campaign of former New York City mayor, and self-made multibillionaire Mike Bloomberg. Who’s Judy Sheindlin you ask? She is better known among viewers of daytime television as Judge Judy, the titular host of the competitive reality show in which she hears […]
