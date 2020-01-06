Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Lourd, Yara Shahidi, & Kathryn Newton Go Glam for Golden Globes After-Parties

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Billie Lourd and Yara Shahidi slay the red carpet while they attended several 2020 Golden Globes After-Parties on Sunday (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 27-year-old American Horror Story actress bared her toned midriff in a striped crop top and matching skirt while the 19-year-old grown-ish star went bright and colorful in a yellow [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Showoff Relationship At Golden Globes

Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Showoff Relationship At Golden Globes 00:32

 Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their relationship official at the 2020 Golden Globes. According to Business Insider, the two arrived holding hands and walked the red carpet together. Hader was nominated for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy television series. Fans of the two...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Golden Globes Star-Studded After Parties [Video]2020 Golden Globes Star-Studded After Parties

Celebrities may have had a good time at the 2020 Golden Globes, but the real party happened after all of the awards were handed out. ET Canada’s Sangita Patel takes you on the red carpet at some of..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41Published

Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes [Video]Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes

The 31-year-old star is the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress in the musical or comedy film for her role in “The Farewell.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sarah Hyland & Ariel Winter Get Glam For Golden Globes After Parties!

Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter brought Modern Family to the Golden Globes after parties! The co-stars stepped out for InStyle And Warner Brother‘s after party...
Just Jared

Joey & Hunter King Go Glam for Golden Globes Weekend Parties!

Joey and Hunter King are slaying the fashion game! Joey and Hunter first attended 2020 Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday afternoon (January 4) at the Virginia...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Billie Lourd, Yara Shahidi, & Kathryn Newton Go Glam for Golden Globes After-Parties https://t.co/5o3m46zTzD via @JustJared 2 days ago

MaurizioGlovia

Maurizio Glovia Billie Lourd, Yara Shahidi, & Kathryn Newton Go Glam for Golden Globes After-Parties https://t.co/tAPiF3JEri 2 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Billie Lourd, @YaraShahidi, & @kathrynnewton enjoy a night out at the #GoldenGlobes after-parties! https://t.co/vN75zwzHQk 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.