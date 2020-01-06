Billie Lourd, Yara Shahidi, & Kathryn Newton Go Glam for Golden Globes After-Parties
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Billie Lourd and Yara Shahidi slay the red carpet while they attended several 2020 Golden Globes After-Parties on Sunday (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 27-year-old American Horror Story actress bared her toned midriff in a striped crop top and matching skirt while the 19-year-old grown-ish star went bright and colorful in a yellow [...]
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their relationship official at the 2020 Golden Globes. According to Business Insider, the two arrived holding hands and walked the red carpet together. Hader was nominated for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy television series. Fans of the two...