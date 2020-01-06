Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Charged with Sexually Assaulting Two Women in 2013

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein is facing new criminal charges, LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Monday (January 6). The 67-year-old disgraced film producer is being charged in an alleged 2013 rape and a sexual assault of two women. Harvey has been charged with “one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Faces Life In Prison

Harvey Weinstein Faces Life In Prison 00:34

 The rape trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein begins this week in Manhattan. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein has been charged for allegedly assaulting two women. Weinstein has denied all allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts [Video]Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Jillian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:49Published

Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA [Video]Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in L.A. County: DA

As his criminal trial is poised to get underway in New York City, Harvey Weinstein on Monday was charged with additional sex crimes -- this time in Southern California -- following a lengthy..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fresh charges against Weinstein as NYC rape trial opens

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping two women, for which he could get a life sentence. At the same time as his trial, new sexual assault...
Deutsche Welle

Will the legacy of #MeToo last? 'I am not so optimistic', expert says

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, we take stock of the #MeToo movement. Gender-based...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.