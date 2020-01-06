Harvey Weinstein Charged with Sexually Assaulting Two Women in 2013

Harvey Weinstein is facing new criminal charges, LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Monday (January 6). The 67-year-old disgraced film producer is being charged in an alleged 2013 rape and a sexual assault of two women. Harvey has been charged with “one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration [...]



