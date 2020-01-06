Harvey Weinstein Charged with Sexually Assaulting Two Women in 2013
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Harvey Weinstein is facing new criminal charges, LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Monday (January 6). The 67-year-old disgraced film producer is being charged in an alleged 2013 rape and a sexual assault of two women. Harvey has been charged with “one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration [...]
The rape trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein begins this week in Manhattan.
Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein has been charged for allegedly assaulting two women.
Weinstein has denied all allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were...