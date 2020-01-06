Global  

‘It Was Really Great To Dive Into My Gospel Roots’: Musician Robert Randolph On GRAMMY Nomination & New York Knicks

CBS 2 Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The New Jersey native discusses his band's most recent GRAMMY nomination and why he thinks the Knicks are turning things around.
