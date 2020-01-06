Global  

Marco Rubio Swats Down Bolton Impeachment Testimony: Not the Senate’s Job to ‘Conduct an Open Ended Inquiry’

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Senator *Marco Rubio* (R-FL) slammed the door on the idea of having *John Bolton* testify as part of the Senate's impeachment trial for President *Donald Trump*.
