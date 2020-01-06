Global  

Trump Tries to Explain Soleimani Strike to Rush Limbaugh: He Made ‘Bombs that Blow Up All Over the Place’

Monday, 6 January 2020
President Donald Trump called into Rush Limbaugh’s radio show today and mainly went into a rant trashing the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran when asked about why he killed Qasem Soleimani. “People are being scared to death … that this is going to start World War III,” Limbaugh said, asking Trump to explain how […]
News video: Trump: Soleimani's

Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone" 01:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone."

Funeral Held For Iranian General Soleimani; Trump Threatens Targeted Strikes [Video]Funeral Held For Iranian General Soleimani; Trump Threatens Targeted Strikes

President Trump is threatening new attacks in Iran if the country retaliates for the U.S. killing Qasem Soleimani, one of the country's top generals. Joe Vazquez reports with the latest developments...

Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Trump Praises Rush Limbaugh, Hannity for Telling ‘Our People’ That ‘I Wiped Out ISIS’

President Donald Trump took time from his call-in to Rush Limbaugh’s show to thank Limbaugh and other conservative media stars like Sean Hannity for praising...
Mediaite

Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

Thousands turn out for Soleimani funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'Tens of thousands of Iranians thronged the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. air...
WorldNews

