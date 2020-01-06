Trump Tries to Explain Soleimani Strike to Rush Limbaugh: He Made ‘Bombs that Blow Up All Over the Place’
Monday, 6 January 2020 () President Donald Trump called into Rush Limbaugh’s radio show today and mainly went into a rant trashing the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran when asked about why he killed Qasem Soleimani. “People are being scared to death … that this is going to start World War III,” Limbaugh said, asking Trump to explain how […]
President Trump is threatening new attacks in Iran if the country retaliates for the U.S. killing Qasem Soleimani, one of the country's top generals. Joe Vazquez reports with the latest developments...