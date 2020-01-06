Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christian Bale In Talks to Join 'Thor: Love and Thunder' aka 'Thor 4'!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Christian Bale is reportedly in talks for a role in Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder! This would be Christian‘s first time back in a superhero universe since he played Batman in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Collider reports that Christian‘s role is currently being kept a secret. Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes

Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes 00:32

 Christian Bale sat out Sunday's Golden Globe Awards due to illness.

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon' [Video]First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would appear..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth improvised Thor: Ragnarok script [Video]Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth improvised Thor: Ragnarok script

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth improvised Thor: Ragnarok script The 'Dark Waters' star plays the 'Hulk' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and admitted he had "a lot of fun" working with Chris and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thor Love and Thunder to start filming in Australia from August: Taika Waititi


Indian Express

Christian Bale misses Golden Globes due to flu

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale missed out the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony due to illness.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chuyylo

Pickford RT @GeekVibesNation: Christian Bale is in talks with Marvel to join @TaikaWaititi's #ThorLoveAndThunder via @Collider https://t.co/cYqx6QIL… 3 seconds ago

aguilar17_yris

yris RT @THR: This casting news is hitting like a thunderbolt. Christian Bale is in talks to join Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.… 10 seconds ago

NaikiStudios_jp

Naiki Studios RT @MCU_Direct: BREAKING: Actor Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to join the cast of #ThorLoveAndThunder in an undisclosed role! https… 10 seconds ago

SimplyMariaC

SimplyAmerican RT @ManaByte: Christian Bale Reportedly in Talks to Join #Thor: Love and Thunder https://t.co/wBWwIcF3ug https://t.co/1SAihm5GNt 10 seconds ago

pktheapprentice

Paul Kay RT @IGN: Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder in an undisclosed role. https://t.co/CiaSzoF8iG https://t.co/… 13 seconds ago

aircameron_

Cam 🇵🇦🇯🇲 RT @ComicBookNOW: #ChristianBale is in talks to join Marvel's Thor:Love and Thunder! https://t.co/hOMnBnKWjz https://t.co/CDretqQalo 17 seconds ago

DaRealZamboni

Justin Norris RT @getFANDOM: Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to join Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' ⚡️ (via @Collider | https://t.co/scf… 20 seconds ago

aguilar17_yris

yris RT @RottenTomatoes: Christian Bale is going from DC to Marvel. The former #DarkKnight star is in talks to join Taika Waititi and Chris Hems… 21 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.