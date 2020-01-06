Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's the Reason Why Brad Pitt Didn't Mention His Kids in Golden Globes 2020 Acceptance Speech

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt won a Golden Globe for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and some fans were left wondering something after his acceptance speech. Brad didn’t mention his six children with his ex Angelina Jolie during the speech. A source close to Brad reportedly told TMZ that the reason he omitted his [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt beats acting 'gods' at Golden Globes

Brad Pitt beats acting 'gods' at Golden Globes 01:03

 Brad Pitt was shocked to triumph at the Golden Globe Awards against actors who were "like Gods" to him growing up.

Recent related videos from verified sources

These films, shows, artists won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]These films, shows, artists won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

BRB, crying over Tom Hanks' speech.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response [Video]Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response

Ricky Gervais was met with a combination of laughs and scowls as he delivered his scathing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt Strategically Left Kids Out of Golden Globes Speech

Brat Pitt thanked all the usual suspects after winning a Golden Globe -- except his children, which was an intentional and strategic move for their well-being....
TMZ.com Also reported by •E! OnlineTIMEJust JaredBBC News

Patricia Arquette fears war, urges everyone to 'vote in 2020' during Golden Globes acceptance speech

Patricia Arquette shared her fears of war and begged the public to vote in this year's upcoming presidential election during her emotional Golden Globes...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! OnlineIndependentTIMEJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Here's the Reason Why Brad Pitt Didn't Mention His Kids in Golden Globes 2020 Acceptance Speech https://t.co/RozlzIAwvC di @JustJared 1 hour ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Brad Pitt Jokes About The Reason Why His Mother Did Not Attend The Golden Globes With Him – Here’s Why He Says It W… https://t.co/czu3DytYyX 5 hours ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Brad Pitt Jokes About The Reason Why His Mother Did Not Attend The Golden Globes With Him – Here’s Why He Says It W… https://t.co/49t77WlMOm 6 hours ago

CelebInsiderorg

CelebrityInsider.org Brad Pitt Jokes About The Reason Why His Mother Did Not Attend The Golden Globes With Him - Here's Why He Says It W… https://t.co/WBNBqvwDZq 6 hours ago

Adaa_khan12

#Shaamein🌋| Adaa Khan RT @Spotboye: #BradPitt was reciprocated in a positive manner by #JenniferAniston's after he asked forgiveness long back in 2016. Here's wh… 10 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #BradPitt was reciprocated in a positive manner by #JenniferAniston's after he asked forgiveness long back in 2016.… https://t.co/EHA6KgCmxd 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.