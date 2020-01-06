Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coachella Documentary Coming to YouTube to Celebrate '20 Years in the Desert'

Billboard.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Following the announcement of a can't-miss lineup featuring the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and more, Coachella...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lightsxmusic88

Yaj RT @consequence: #Coachella is getting its own documentary: https://t.co/7tqnlwyGVH https://t.co/P5ORwothEE 15 minutes ago

michaelshieldz

IG: SERIOUSPROMOS1 Coachella Documentary Coming to YouTube to Celebrate '20 Years in the Desert' https://t.co/cFZ3vGEKVt 22 minutes ago

StyleMusicMag

Style MusicMag Genre> Madonna:20 Years in the Desert Gives an Inside Look at the... https://t.co/AqsKoHJT1E #Genre https://t.co/5I1lOlLYJY 37 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb New documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert coming to YouTube https://t.co/nRzuHojYiz #music #feedly 49 minutes ago

fuseboxradio

fuseboxradio Coachella Documentary Coming to YouTube to Celebrate '20 Years in the Desert' | Billboard https://t.co/jsqUSJByvA 52 minutes ago

consequence

Consequence of Sound #Coachella is getting its own documentary: https://t.co/7tqnlwyGVH https://t.co/P5ORwothEE 1 hour ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut New documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert coming to YouTube https://t.co/Qs8TB2yelS https://t.co/RrhaWy41zW 1 hour ago

marvinx909

Marvin Cruz RT @Variety: ‘@Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’ documentary coming im March on YouTube - watch the trailer here https://t.co/WcclAfaapN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.