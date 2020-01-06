Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Can't Wipe The Smile From Her Face After Meeting An Owl In This Instagram

Monday, 6 January 2020
There have only been six full days of 2020, and Vanessa Hudgens‘s year has already been made. The 31-year-old actress shared with fans that she had a close encounter with an owl during a visit to a sanctuary in Scotland, and the pics are just everything. “Well this happened,” Vanessa captioned with the series of [...]
News video: Vanessa Hudgens was 'traumatised' by naked photo leak

Vanessa Hudgens was 'traumatised' by naked photo leak 00:50

 Actress Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about the scandal surrounding her 2007 naked photo leak, revealing she was traumatised by the drama.

