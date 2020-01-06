Olympic Skater Ashley Wagner Revealed She Auditioned For Netflix's 'Spinning Out' While Live Tweeting the Show
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Ashley Wagner live tweeted Netflix’s new competitive figure skating series, Spinning Out, over the weekend and it was a must watch. The now 28-year-old retired Olympic bronze medalist checked out the first full season of the series, which stars Kaya Scodelario and Willow Shields. In one of them, Ashley revealed that she auditioned for Kaya‘s [...]
Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, "Merry Happy Whatever" follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays..