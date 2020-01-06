Global  

Olympic Skater Ashley Wagner Revealed She Auditioned For Netflix's 'Spinning Out' While Live Tweeting the Show

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Ashley Wagner live tweeted Netflix’s new competitive figure skating series, Spinning Out, over the weekend and it was a must watch. The now 28-year-old retired Olympic bronze medalist checked out the first full season of the series, which stars Kaya Scodelario and Willow Shields. In one of them, Ashley revealed that she auditioned for Kaya‘s [...]
Tweets about this

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Olympic Skater Ashley Wagner Revealed She Auditioned For Netflix's 'Spinning Out' While Live Tweeting the Show As… https://t.co/FqvnX5RcIq 3 days ago

anna_feng1

anna?! ashley wagner (an actual Olympic figure skater and worlds silver medalist) being salty over spinning out will never not be funny 3 days ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Olympic Skater Ashley Wagner Revealed She Auditioned For Netflix's 'Spinning Out' While Live Tweeting the Show… https://t.co/gNNZ8eQ8K2 3 days ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Retired Olympic skater Ashley Wagner tweeted her thoughts about Netflix's #SpinningOut https://t.co/kTxhMGTgPd 3 days ago

wormyblob

oscar wildin’ Imagine telling Ashley Wagner how to dress for figure skating when she’s literally an Olympic figure skater https://t.co/UIy48t2B6w 4 days ago

knifeshoesskate

Emily Ashley Wagner, Olympic Figure Skater and medalist, 3x US champ: *gives an expert opinion about unrealistic practice… https://t.co/NslmYr9c2S 4 days ago

