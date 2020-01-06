See Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane in the First Trailer For 'The New Mutants'
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The first trailer for The New Mutants is finally here! Maisie Williams stars in the upcoming flick alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. Set to hit theaters on April 3rd, the original horror thriller movie is set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being [...]
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Antonio Banderas, Charlie Heaton and more star in this new trailer for 'The New Mutants'. Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. This trailer is in...
If you're wondering why Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton looks so young here then you probably don't know the dealThe... Mashable Also reported by •Just Jared •geek.com