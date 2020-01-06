Global  

See Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane in the First Trailer For 'The New Mutants'

Just Jared Jr Monday, 6 January 2020
The first trailer for The New Mutants is finally here! Maisie Williams stars in the upcoming flick alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. Set to hit theaters on April 3rd, the original horror thriller movie is set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being [...]
News video: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer 02:28

 Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Antonio Banderas, Charlie Heaton and more star in this new trailer for 'The New Mutants'. Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. This trailer is in...

Comic Book Origins: New Mutants [Video]Comic Book Origins: New Mutants

What better way to prepare yourself for the new movie than to immerse yourself in the history of the New Mutants!

The New Mutants - Official Trailer [Video]The New Mutants - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the X-Men movie The New Mutants starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga! Release Date: April 3, 2020 The..

Trailer for 'The New Mutants,' a proper Marvel horror movie, is *finally* here

If you're wondering why Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton looks so young here then you probably don't know the dealThe...
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be introducing a same-sex couple sooner than we thought

The New Mutants is heavily rumoured to feature two characters in a same-sex relationship, who could go on to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first queer...
SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete See Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane in the First Trailer For 'The New Mutants' https://t.co/rkbjAK5PPm via @JustJaredJr 5 hours ago

Marvel_Vnzla

marvel vzla 𐋀 RT @justjaredjr: The trailer for #NewMutants is finally here! Watch the first footage from the upcoming movie now: https://t.co/FUP7cEgQii 6 hours ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. The trailer for #NewMutants is finally here! Watch the first footage from the upcoming movie now: https://t.co/FUP7cEgQii 6 hours ago

thetimzster

Supreme Leader Timzster 🔥 First thing I thought of after seeing the new and pretty awesome @NewMutantsFilm trailer - @foxrots has a new furry… https://t.co/HEpkwxLmHL 8 hours ago

