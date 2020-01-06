'Lucifer' Casts Dennis Haysbert as God for Final Season! Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Lucifer has finally found its God! Dennis Haysbert has joined the the cast of the Netflix series as Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) dad for the fifth and final season, EW reports. “We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice,” Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson shared. “We [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jan. 10th🎂🍰 RT @Hypable: 'Lucifer' season five casts Dennis Haysbert as God https://t.co/g0pHIIY6YN https://t.co/xgxO6RliKU 1 minute ago khara c. RT @EW: Exclusive: @LuciferNetflix finally casts God onscreen, reuniting '24' presidents #Lucifer https://t.co/UoGKEEpEoH 3 minutes ago Jeremiah Yockey RT @RachaelEHarris: Huge news kids! Lucifer casts 24's Dennis Haysbert as God in season 5 | https://t.co/BCDmeAzR1Q https://t.co/SQdry8SS… 9 minutes ago