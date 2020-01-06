Global  

'Lucifer' Casts Dennis Haysbert as God for Final Season!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Lucifer has finally found its God! Dennis Haysbert has joined the the cast of the Netflix series as Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) dad for the fifth and final season, EW reports. “We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice,” Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson shared. “We [...]
