Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Remarries in Hawaii

Billboard.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Talinda Bennington has found love after loss. Almost three years after the Linkin Park frontman's death, Chester Bennington's widow...
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda remarries in Hawaii: 'I wed a wonderful man'

It's a new beginning for Talinda Bennington, the widow of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.
FOXNews.com

Chester Bennington's Widow, Talinda, Remarried on New Year's Eve

Talinda Bennington has tied the knot again ... and her wedding ceremony went down on a date already significant to her. Chester's widow got remarried on New...
TMZ.com


Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Chester Bennington's widow Talinda remarries in Hawaii: 'I wed a wonderful man' https://t.co/MUvZFB4E5D FOX News, Fox News Latest, News 7 minutes ago

Rozz_Hardy

Little Black Star. RT @etnow: Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, has found love again and is setting the record straight. https://t.co/DmhPVjD9kv 1 hour ago

BucknerElias

Little Jacob Tate Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Marries Michael Fredman and Fires Back at Tabloid Reports https://t.co/ZtCj2LbWK4 1 hour ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, has found love again and is setting the record straight. https://t.co/DmhPVjD9kv 2 hours ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Marries Michael Fredman in Hawaii https://t.co/wOqxGju8ti 2 hours ago

ALT1053Radio

ALT1053Radio Talinda also cleared up incorrect reports that she remarried on her & Chester's anniversary. https://t.co/UUrg052oBx 2 hours ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Marries Michael Fredman and Fires Back at Tabloid Reports https://t.co/Mc8hfeY7c7 2 hours ago

MSN

MSN Chester Bennington's widow Talinda slams claim she remarried on anniversary https://t.co/lvFyrwtgul 3 hours ago

