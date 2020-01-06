Global  

Whitney Cummings defends Ricky Gervais following comedian's Golden Globes opening monologue

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Whitney Cummings is defending Ricky Gervais after his opening monologue at the Golden Globes, which saw the notoriously controversial host wasting no time laying into the Hollywood elite. 
News video: Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response

Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response 00:39

 Ricky Gervais was met with a combination of laughs and scowls as he delivered his scathing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

