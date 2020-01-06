Global  

Reports: Fire At London's KOKO Venue

Clash Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Reports: Fire At London's KOKO VenueFire services are at the scene...

Reports are coming in that London venue *KOKO* is on fire.

The historic Camden venue is currently under renovation, and was due to re-open later this year.

Now Camden New Journal reports that KOKO is on fire, with emergency services at the scene.



Fire at the Koko music venue. Firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB

— Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020

It's too early to confirm any damage, but it's desperately sad news - Clash ran events at KOKO before, and caught everyone from Tricky to Kanye West at the venue.

News video: Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London

Koko's roof on fire; popular venue in Camden Town, London 00:45

 Popular venue in Camden Town, London, England, Koko, is engulfed in flames on Monday (January 6).

Famous Music Venue in London Catches Fire [Video]Famous Music Venue in London Catches Fire

A famous music venue in the city of London was engulfed in a fire that broke in the evening. The dome of the roof was ablaze as firefighters tried to contain it with water. 

Iconic Music Venue Koko Devastated By Fire [Video]Iconic Music Venue Koko Devastated By Fire

Iconic Camden venue Koko, which was being renovated, has been been devastated by fire.

Update: Fire At London's KOKO Under Control

Update: Fire At London's KOKO Under ControlBut the dome looks to be gone... Fire ripped through North London's *KOKO* venue last night (January 6th). Formerly known as the Camden Palace, the...
Clash Also reported by •Billboard.com

Koko Camden fire: Famous music venue engulfed in flames

About 60 firefighters tackle a blaze which set alight 30% of the roof at the venue in Camden, London.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

