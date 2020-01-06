Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's love story

rachel RT @joaquinsource: Joaquin Phoenix watches his Fiancée Rooney Mara rock the #GoldenGlobes red carpet https://t.co/K1jZh6EAuF 58 seconds ago luvi RT @NextBestPicture: Joaquin Phoenix calling out the bullshit of Awards Season and celebrating the work of his fellow nominees! Plus he bre… 1 minute ago veramcnamee RT @joaquinsource: HQ photo of Joaquin Phoenix with his Fiancée Rooney Mara inside the #GoldenGlobes ceremony last night https://t.co/yLrCY… 11 minutes ago Dimas Francisco A talented and luck man https://t.co/9oPSYyJwfh 12 minutes ago Ricercatrice02 RT @sangesnicola: LOVERS 2020 Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, vegan together. #Veganuary2020 https://t.co/2ux4GYMz5G 20 minutes ago 👽 RT @Variety: Joaquin Phoenix and filthy dragon Rooney Mara have arrived at the #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/5vJsRrdBNL 21 minutes ago ZOWIE | Rich i just found out joaquin phoenix and rooney mara are engaged. theodore and catherine end up together i wanna cry rn… https://t.co/DSyzCCdtHc 23 minutes ago tim gallien Joaquin Phoenix didn't walk the Golden Globes red carpet with fiancée Rooney Mara so he could sweetly admire her in… https://t.co/BeZ0ZZapH0 24 minutes ago