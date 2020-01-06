Sophia Bush Reunites with 'One Tree Hill' Co-Stars at Golden Globes 2020 After-Party!
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The One Tree Hill gang is back together again! Sophia Bush reunited with former co-stars Danneel Harris and Bryan Greenberg at the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on Sunday (January 5) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. At the party, Sophia, Danneel, and Bryan got back into character as [...]
The stars have turned out in Hollywood for the Golden Globe awards. The night, honouring performances in TV and film, kicks off Hollywood's awards season, and marks a red letter day in fashion as well.
