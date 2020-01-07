Global  

Peter Weber Reveals Super Embarrassing Moment During 'The Bachelor' Premiere

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Peter Weber had a little bit of a slip up during The Bachelor‘s premiere! The 28-year-old reality star stopped by the Good Morning America studios on Monday morning (January 6) in New York City. During his appearance on SSK, Peter explained that he accidentally called one of the contestants by the name of her cow! [...]
News video: Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times

Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times 01:26

 As the ladies fret about not getting enough time with Peter on Night One, Hannah Ann draws some ire for stealing Peter not once, but twice en route to getting her third bit of one-on-one time with him. Shiann, who hasn't yet had time with Peter, pulls Hannah Ann aside to talk about it in this sneak...

