Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Timothée Chalamet has found his next big role. E! News can confirm the star is in talks to play famed musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life. The Fox... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this piper🏹 RT @RollingStone: Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic helmed by 'Walk the Line' director James Ma… 22 seconds ago missy alex RT @PopCrave: Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan for the upcoming film “Going Electric” directed by James Mangold, @Variety re… 38 seconds ago watchparasiteintheatersnow RT @IndieWire: Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in an upcoming film from #WalkTheLine director James Mangold. First details:… 1 minute ago PrincessJay RT @Variety: Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” fil… 2 minutes ago Johnnyboy Interesting day for movie news. Christian Bale in talks to be in Thor: Love and Thunder , Timothee Chalamet in talk… https://t.co/WKXXEXrHB2 4 minutes ago Dylan94 RT @enews: Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic https://t.co/MkW0LsNSCF 4 minutes ago