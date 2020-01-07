Global  

Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Timothée Chalamet has found his next big role. E! News can confirm the star is in talks to play famed musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life. The Fox...
