Defense Sec Esper Breaks With Trump Threats to Bomb Iranian Cultural Sites: US Military Will ‘Follow the Laws of Armed Conflict’
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Secretary of Defense Mark Esper directly pushed back on President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to bomb Iranian cultural sites, telling the press that the US military “will follow the laws of armed conflict” that prohibit attacking civilian, cultural, and religious sites that have no military value. In comments to CNN, Esper on Monday not so […]
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed conflict by striking Iranian cultural... Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times