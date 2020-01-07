Global  

Defense Sec Esper Breaks With Trump Threats to Bomb Iranian Cultural Sites: US Military Will ‘Follow the Laws of Armed Conflict’

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper directly pushed back on President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to bomb Iranian cultural sites, telling the press that the US military “will follow the laws of armed conflict” that prohibit attacking civilian, cultural, and religious sites that have no military value. In comments to CNN, Esper on Monday not so […]
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed conflict by striking Iranian cultural...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times

UNESCO says U.S. signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites.
Hindu Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaBBC NewsSeattle TimesReuters IndiaReutersPolitiFactMediaite

stillost

John Polwrek RT @Mediaite: Defense Sec Esper Breaks With Trump Threats to Bomb Iranian Cultural Sites: US Military Will 'Follow the Laws of Armed Confli… 27 minutes ago

AdmiralRoadCap

AdmiralRoadCapital Defense Sec Esper Breaks With Trump Threats to Bomb Iranian Cultural Sites: US Military Will 'Follow the Laws of Ar… https://t.co/SYRKi41WW6 50 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Secretary of Defense Mark Esper directly pushed back on President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to bomb Iranian c… https://t.co/M62nQr4ICo 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Defense Sec Esper Breaks With Trump Threats to Bomb Iranian Cultural Sites: US Military Will 'Follow the Laws of Ar… https://t.co/W8666fRtEw 1 hour ago

