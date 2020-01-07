Global  

Timothée Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan in biopic: report

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” filmmaker James Mangold, Variety has learned.
