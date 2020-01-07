Timothée Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan in biopic: report

Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” filmmaker James Mangold, Variety has learned.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kenzie Shae. RT @enews: Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic https://t.co/MkW0LsNSCF 8 seconds ago linda zoufaly RT @TimotheeUpdates: Timothée is in final talks to play Bob Dylan in Going Electric! https://t.co/0c8giTWa2z https://t.co/AkBxBWcuxM 21 seconds ago hannah RT @Variety: Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” fil… 42 seconds ago MI MONTERREY CAMPEON 😍 RT @RollingStone: Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic helmed by 'Walk the Line' director James Ma… 3 minutes ago petrichor RT @DRMovieNews1: BREAKING: Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in upcoming film ‘Going Electric’, from ‘Ford v Ferrari’ & ‘Log… 4 minutes ago Diego Arellano RT @RottenTomatoes: Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in a James Mangold directed biopic about the folk icon. via @Deadline… 7 minutes ago