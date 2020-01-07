Global  

Tucker Carlson Rips Iran Hawks: Why Do Those Who Denounced ‘Deep State’ Suddenly Believe Intel Agencies?

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Fox News' *Tucker Carlson* tonight asked why people who have been trashing the "deep state" and calling out U.S. intel agencies over the Russia investigations now suddenly uncritically believe said agencies with respect to Iran.
News video: Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran

Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran 00:30

 On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized conservative hawks who have pushed for conflict with Iran. He lashed out at conservatives for accepting "uncritically" claims from US intelligence that Iran posed an imminent threat. He said that conservatives went too fast from hating the...

‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran

'What’s so striking is how many people appear to accept this uncritically'
Daily Caller

Tucker Carlson Slams Trump’s Strike on Top Iranian General: ‘Lumbering Toward’ War with Iran

Fox News host Tucker Carlson harshly criticized President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran with the killing of a top military leader, saying the...
Mediaite

