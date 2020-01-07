Tucker Carlson Rips Iran Hawks: Why Do Those Who Denounced ‘Deep State’ Suddenly Believe Intel Agencies?
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Fox News' *Tucker Carlson* tonight asked why people who have been trashing the "deep state" and calling out U.S. intel agencies over the Russia investigations now suddenly uncritically believe said agencies with respect to Iran.
On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized conservative hawks who have pushed for conflict with Iran.
He lashed out at conservatives for accepting "uncritically" claims from US intelligence that Iran posed an imminent threat.
He said that conservatives went too fast from hating the...