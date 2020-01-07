Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meet Hannah Ann, Peter Weber's First Impression Rose Pick on The Bachelor

E! Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Peter Weber met numerous woman on the first night of his Bachelor experience, but one lucky lady stood out among the rest: Hannah Ann. Like many of the other women, Hannah Ann went for a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times

Sneak Peek: Hannah Ann Steals Peter Three Times 01:26

 As the ladies fret about not getting enough time with Peter on Night One, Hannah Ann draws some ire for stealing Peter not once, but twice en route to getting her third bit of one-on-one time with him. Shiann, who hasn't yet had time with Peter, pulls Hannah Ann aside to talk about it in this sneak...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Teases Hannah Brown Reunion & More | THR News [Video]'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Teases Hannah Brown Reunion & More | THR News

"I'm very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out," says the ABC star of the spoiler culture..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:44Published

Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelor' Peter Weber's Season to Deliver 'Wild, Turbulent Ending' | THR News [Video]Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelor' Peter Weber's Season to Deliver 'Wild, Turbulent Ending' | THR News

"You won’t predict how this comes to a conclusion," promises the host of the ABC franchise.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here's Why Hannah Brown Returned For Peter Weber's Season of 'The Bachelor'

Hannah Brown made her return for Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor but not for the reason you’d expect! After appearing in promos for the new season, it...
Just Jared

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Nixes Hollywood Calling, Vows to Keep Flying

"Bachelor" star Peter Weber vows not to get trapped by Hollywood's grip after his season airs ... cause flying's the only way he wants to be close to the stars....
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineJust Jared

Tweets about this

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Meet Hannah Ann, Peter Weber’s First Impression Rose Pick https://t.co/YL5ZHQc8kx https://t.co/ocfVKizy8N 17 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #peter_weberbachelor_thecelebritiesapple_newstop_stories Meet Hannah Ann, Peter Weber's First Impression Rose Pick… https://t.co/unqmiy80Ts 18 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Meet Hannah Ann, Peter Weber's First Impression Rose Pick on The Bachelor https://t.co/vdxvLBKApv https://t.co/7tnZJH1in1 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.