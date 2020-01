Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the incident should be punished. He added that he was really sad and shocked to see whatever happened to the students on Sunday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Here's what Anil has to say on JNU attacks Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the incident should be punished. He...

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago





Tweets about this