'GOT' Stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, & Jason Momoa Fly Off After the Golden Globes!
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Kit Harington and Rose Leslie hold hands while heading into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday afternoon (January 6) in Los Angeles. The married couple and former Game of Thrones co-stars were in town to attend the 2020 Golden Globes, where Kit was nominated for his work on the final season [...]
The stars have turned out in Hollywood for the Golden Globe awards. The night, honouring performances in TV and film, kicks off Hollywood's awards season, and marks a red letter day in fashion as well.