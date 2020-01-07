Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'GOT' Stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, & Jason Momoa Fly Off After the Golden Globes!

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie hold hands while heading into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday afternoon (January 6) in Los Angeles. The married couple and former Game of Thrones co-stars were in town to attend the 2020 Golden Globes, where Kit was nominated for his work on the final season [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Stars turn out for Golden Globe awards

Stars turn out for Golden Globe awards 01:06

 The stars have turned out in Hollywood for the Golden Globe awards. The night, honouring performances in TV and film, kicks off Hollywood's awards season, and marks a red letter day in fashion as well.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Irishman' Gets Whacked at the Golden Globes, Theatrical Releases Win Big [Video]'The Irishman' Gets Whacked at the Golden Globes, Theatrical Releases Win Big

Despite boasting its strongest awards season slate yet, Netflix mostly got shut out as "The Irishman," "The Two Popes," "Dolemite Is My Name," and "Marriage Story" lost again and again.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:26Published

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Turn 2020 Golden Globes Into a Rare Date Night

Westeros takes over Hollywood! Game of Thrones stars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made a rare public appearance together, walking the red...
E! Online

Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb Joke Around on Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

Sam Rockwell jokes around with Leslie Bibb on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.