Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Bachelor’ alum Jade Roper Tolbert accused of collusion after winning $1M daily fantasy football prize: report

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Jade Roper Tolbert, a former hopeful on “The Bachelor," is under fire for allegedly colluding her way to a $1 million daily fantasy football contest over the weekend, according to ESPN.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition 00:54

 A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize. Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports. Over the weekend the couple took part in an NFL fantasy football contest. Jade won a $1 million prize....

Recent related news from verified sources

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Defends Her Breastfeeding Video Amid Criticism

The former 'Bachelor in Paradise' star claps back at one troll who mom-slams her for posting a video of her breastfeeding her baby on Instagram Stories.
AceShowbiz

'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Under Investigation for Allegedly Cheating to Win $1M in Fantasy Football

Her husband, Tanner Tolbert, has since denied the allegations by saying that people only accuse his reality TV star wife of violating the rules because she's a...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Talia_3988

Talia RT @TMZ: DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil https://t.co/LMHKSXdiG5 1 hour ago

champagneyadi

yadi RT @TMZ: DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil https://t.co/MrA1u9m0oS 2 hours ago

cdcmacsac

Beach Cities DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil https://t.co/71MP0MzZNv 2 hours ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil https://t.co/RcEEJmQYrc 2 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil https://t.co/MrA1u9m0oS 2 hours ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "‘Bachelor’ alum Jade Roper Tolbert accused of collusion after winning $1M daily fantasy football prize: report" vi… https://t.co/B4w9JSqobO 3 hours ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil https://t.co/PiBOwPm4j6 3 hours ago

dreamgirls

dreamgirls 🌎 DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil https://t.co/21nDkSbyiG 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.