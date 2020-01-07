Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Continue to Be Couple Goals in Heart-Melting Golden Globes Posts

We're not crying you are. Jennifer Lopez may not have taken home an award at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (Jan. 5), but she sure won...



Recent related videos from verified sources Fashion Moments From 2020 Golden Globes From Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant Valentino gown to Billy Porter’s fabulous feathered Alex Vinash ensemble, it’s time to face the fashion and break down all of the 2020 Golden Globe gowns and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:38Published 8 hours ago Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:34Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Alex Rodriguez's Sweet Note to Jennifer Lopez After Her Golden Globes Loss Proves He's Her No. 1 Fan Jennifer Lopez didn't win big at the 2020 Golden Globes last night, but she's the winner in Alex Rodriguez's heart. Following Sunday's award ceremony, the...

E! Online 18 hours ago



Marriage, kids for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez soon? American pop star Jennifer Lopez was in the news during 2019 thanks to her relationship with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The couple are likely to get...

Mid-Day 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this