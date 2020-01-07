Global  

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Continue to Be Couple Goals in Heart-Melting Golden Globes Posts

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
We're not crying you are. Jennifer Lopez may not have taken home an award at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (Jan. 5), but she sure won...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Alex Rodriguez supports Jennifer Lopez after Golden Globes loss

Alex Rodriguez supports Jennifer Lopez after Golden Globes loss 00:52

 Alex Rodriguez was full of support for his wife-to-be Jennifer Lopez after she missed out on a Golden Globe during Sunday night's ceremony (05.01.20).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fashion Moments From 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Fashion Moments From 2020 Golden Globes

From Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant Valentino gown to Billy Porter’s fabulous feathered Alex Vinash ensemble, it’s time to face the fashion and break down all of the 2020 Golden Globe gowns and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:38Published

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alex Rodriguez's Sweet Note to Jennifer Lopez After Her Golden Globes Loss Proves He's Her No. 1 Fan

Jennifer Lopez didn't win big at the 2020 Golden Globes last night, but she's the winner in Alex Rodriguez's heart. Following Sunday's award ceremony, the...
E! Online

Marriage, kids for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez soon?

American pop star Jennifer Lopez was in the news during 2019 thanks to her relationship with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The couple are likely to get...
Mid-Day

