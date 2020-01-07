Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the incident should be punished. He added that he was really sad and shocked to see whatever happened to the students on Sunday night.

Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of his new film "Malang",...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the incident...
Sify

JNU attack: Anil Kapoor says culprits should be punished

Anil Kapoor said that he was really sad and shocked to see whatever happened to the students on Sunday night.
Sify


Tweets about this

bomovie365

Slnews9 official Culprits Of JNU Attack Should Be Punished, Says Anil Kapoor https://t.co/9HwUO9BF39 26 minutes ago

kas256

KAS RT @News18Movies: Anil Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. https://t.co/iZVR1ST… 49 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Anil Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. https://t.co/iZVR1STGxk 1 hour ago

News18Lifestyle

News18 Lifestyle Anil Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. https://t.co/Q0BfNB8jnO 1 hour ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished https://t.co/vRm5ND051Z 1 hour ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Culprits Of JNU Attack Should Be Punished, Says Anil Kapoor https://t.co/4FC11ddSHU https://t.co/nxqlA9K4z7 2 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the i… https://t.co/RXSdQhq6PK 4 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished https://t.co/dbwbQk4poG 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.