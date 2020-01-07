Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the incident should be punished. He added that he was really sad and shocked to see whatever happened to the students on Sunday night.



Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of his new film "Malang",... 👓 View full article

