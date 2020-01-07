Several Bollywood personalities join protest against JNU violence
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha were among the host of Bollywood personalities who turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.
In a peaceful gathering of hundreds, Bollywood was at the forefront with...
A gamut of Bollywood personalities like Reema Kagti, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur, among many others have condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.