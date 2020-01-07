Global  

Several Bollywood personalities join protest against JNU violence

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Several Bollywood personalities join protest against JNU violenceDirectors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha were among the host of Bollywood personalities who turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.

In a peaceful gathering of hundreds, Bollywood was at the forefront with...
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Bollywood celebs condemn JNU attack

Bollywood celebs condemn JNU attack 02:51

 A gamut of Bollywood personalities like Reema Kagti, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur, among many others have condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Recent related news from verified sources

Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action

Students from various colleges across the country are protesting against the JNU violence and demanded action against those responsible for it. 
Zee News

JNU violence: After attending government gig, B-Town celebs go mum

By Sunday night, it was obvious that the Twitter feed of Bollywood stars wouldn't be filled with eager selfies as the biggies of Bollywood stayed away from the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY #JNUViolence: Several #Bollywood Personalities Join #Protest Against Attack at #Mumbai's Carter Road https://t.co/qK5jd851Xf 9 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Several Bollywood personalities join protest against JNU violence - Outlook India https://t.co/bnfiP9WJms https://t.co/FVF9xGjXNN 10 hours ago

