Several Bollywood personalities join protest against JNU violence

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha were among the host of Bollywood personalities who turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.



In a peaceful gathering of hundreds, Bollywood was at the forefront with... Directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha were among the host of Bollywood personalities who turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.In a peaceful gathering of hundreds, Bollywood was at the forefront with 👓 View full article

