Here's how the makers of Ranveer Singh's '83 wished Kapil Dev on his birthday

Monday, 6 January 2020
The makers of the upcoming sports biopic '83 which is inspired by India's historic win at the 1983 world cup have shared a beautiful tribute for Kapil Dev on occasion of his birthday today with the hashtag #ThisIs83. The video starts with Kapil Dev reminiscing about the match at Turnbridge Wells Stadium following which he briefly...
News video: Ranveer to Kapil Dev: Now its our turn to make you proud with '83'

Ranveer to Kapil Dev: Now its our turn to make you proud with '83' 01:09

 Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh wished Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday on Monday and said that now its the actor's turn to make the former India skipper proud with the upcoming film "'83".

Ranveer Singh aces Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot' [Video]Ranveer Singh aces Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot'

In the forthcoming Kabir Khan's 83, actor Ranveer Singh essays the role of Cricket legend Kapil Dev. The film has wrapped up and today, Ranveer Singh brightened up the day as he shared a picture from..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published


Ranveer Singh wishes 'legend' Kapil Dev with a series of photos; take a look

It's ace cricketer Kapil Dev's 61st birthday today and the legend has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation from fans and the cricketing and film...
Also reported by Sify, IndiaTime, DNA

Ranveer to Kapil Dev: Now its our turn to make you proud with '83'

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh wished Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday on Monday and said that now its the actor's turn to make the...
Also reported by DNA

