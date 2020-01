Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Actress Vaani Kapoor gave a befitting reply to a troll who asked her if she was "suffering from malnutrition". Vaani on Monday morning treated her fans to a new photograph of herself on Instagram. In the image, the "War" actress is seen wearing gym wear and flaunting her svelte figure.



