AR Rahman opens up on his iconic song Maa tujhe salaam

Mid-Day Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Music Maestro AR Rahman, who turned a year older on Monday, has delivered multiple chartbusters in his musical career spanning over two decades. However, it is the patriotic song "Maa tujhe salaam" from the 1997 album "Vande Mataram" that holds the most special place in the Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician's...
